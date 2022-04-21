Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool & Manchester United Interested in RB Leipzig Midfielder

Manchester United have been joined in the race for RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer according to a report.

Earlier this month, Bild reported that the Austrian international was on the radar of Manchester United, a player known to interim manager Ralf Rangnick who was sporting director at the Bundesliga club when Laimer was signed from RB Salzburg in 2017.

Konrad Laimer Christopher Nkunku Dani Olmo

After the Red Devils' 4-0 drubbing at Anfield on Wednesday, Rangnick admitted that a rebuild is needed at Old Trafford.

In midfield, Paul Pogba is out of contract at the end of the season and Nemanja Matic has already decided he will also go in the summer instead of activating an additional year on his contract.

According to kicker (via Sport Witness) however, United have now been joined in the race for the midfielder by Liverpool.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There is uncertainty currently over the futures of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita so it's quite possible Liverpool will be in the market for a midfielder.

The 24 year old's contract is due to expire in the summer of 2023 so is unlikely to command a huge fee for his services but the player has made it clear, any potential suitors will need to wait until the end of the season before he will 'hold any talks about a possible change'.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United | The Final Word & Five Things We Learned | EPL

By Stephen Smith12 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Borussia Dortmund Reveal Jude Bellingham Transfer Stance With Liverpool & Manchester United Interested

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Federico Chiesa Lautaro Martinez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City & Bayern Munich All Possible Destinations For Serie A Sensation

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Marco Asensio, Andrew Robertson
Transfers

Report: Marco Asensio Open To Liverpool Move After Rejecting Serie A With Real Madrid Future In Doubt

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Quotes

'Incredible' - Luis Diaz Praise For Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Report: Premier League Deny Liverpool Request To Delay Newcastle United Match Scheduled Just 64 Hours After Villarreal Champions League Semi-Final

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Andy Robertson Thiago Alcantara
Quotes

'Thiago's A Special Player' - High Praise For Liverpool Teammate From Andy Robertson

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

'I Think He Can Do Much More' - Dutch Legend Marco van Basten On How Liverpool Defender Virgil van Dijk Can Improve His Game

By Neil Andrew8 hours ago