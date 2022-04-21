Report: Liverpool & Manchester United Interested in RB Leipzig Midfielder

Manchester United have been joined in the race for RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer according to a report.

Earlier this month, Bild reported that the Austrian international was on the radar of Manchester United, a player known to interim manager Ralf Rangnick who was sporting director at the Bundesliga club when Laimer was signed from RB Salzburg in 2017.

IMAGO / Team 2

After the Red Devils' 4-0 drubbing at Anfield on Wednesday, Rangnick admitted that a rebuild is needed at Old Trafford.

In midfield, Paul Pogba is out of contract at the end of the season and Nemanja Matic has already decided he will also go in the summer instead of activating an additional year on his contract.

According to kicker (via Sport Witness) however, United have now been joined in the race for the midfielder by Liverpool.

There is uncertainty currently over the futures of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita so it's quite possible Liverpool will be in the market for a midfielder.

The 24 year old's contract is due to expire in the summer of 2023 so is unlikely to command a huge fee for his services but the player has made it clear, any potential suitors will need to wait until the end of the season before he will 'hold any talks about a possible change'.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok