Report: Liverpool & Manchester United Midfield Target Tells Premier League Club He Wants To Leave
According to a report, a Premier League midfield target for both Liverpool and Manchester United has told his club that he wants to leave at the end of the season.
The North West rivals are both in need of refreshing their midfield options during the summer and have been linked with a whole host of names of late.
Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]
Yves Bissouma has impressed since joining Brighton and Hove Albion in 2018 with his dynamic displays in the middle of the park but according to 90min.com has told the club that he wants to depart in the summer.
Read More
The Mali international has just under 15 months left on his existing contract at the AMEX stadium and the next transfer window will be Brighton's last chance to cash in on the 25 year old.
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool, and Manchester United have all been linked previously with the player so it could be quite a transfer tussle in the summer.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Salah 'Open' To Liverpool Exit To Join Serie A Side Juventus
- Mohamed Salah Liverpool Contract Update Provided by Reliable Journalist
- Report: Liverpool "Considering" Swoop For Ex-Hammer Forward Sebastien Haller, With Divock Origi Departing
- Leaked: Liverpool's Home, Away & Third Kits For The 2022/23 Season
- Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger Fastest Players In The Premier League, But Who Wins?
- Report: Liverpool Advance In Transfer For Barcelona Star Ahead Of Manchester United And Arsenal
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok