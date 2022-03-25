Report: Liverpool & Manchester United Midfield Target Tells Premier League Club He Wants To Leave

According to a report, a Premier League midfield target for both Liverpool and Manchester United has told his club that he wants to leave at the end of the season.

The North West rivals are both in need of refreshing their midfield options during the summer and have been linked with a whole host of names of late.

IMAGO / Revierfoto

Yves Bissouma has impressed since joining Brighton and Hove Albion in 2018 with his dynamic displays in the middle of the park but according to 90min.com has told the club that he wants to depart in the summer.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The Mali international has just under 15 months left on his existing contract at the AMEX stadium and the next transfer window will be Brighton's last chance to cash in on the 25 year old.

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool, and Manchester United have all been linked previously with the player so it could be quite a transfer tussle in the summer.

