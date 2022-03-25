Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool & Manchester United Midfield Target Tells Premier League Club He Wants To Leave

According to a report, a Premier League midfield target for both Liverpool and Manchester United has told his club that he wants to leave at the end of the season.

The North West rivals are both in need of refreshing their midfield options during the summer and have been linked with a whole host of names of late.

Jurgen Klopp Ralph Rangnick

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Yves Bissouma has impressed since joining Brighton and Hove Albion in 2018 with his dynamic displays in the middle of the park but according to 90min.com has told the club that he wants to depart in the summer.

Yves Bissouma
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Mali international has just under 15 months left on his existing contract at the AMEX stadium and the next transfer window will be Brighton's last chance to cash in on the 25 year old.

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool, and Manchester United have all been linked previously with the player so it could be quite a transfer tussle in the summer.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
News

Liverpool Legends v Barcelona Legends: How to Watch/Live Stream | Rivaldo & Steven Gerrard In Action

By Neil Andrew23 minutes ago
Rivaldo
News

Rivaldo Added To Barcelona Squad To Battle Liverpool & Steven Gerrard On Saturday

By Neil Andrew43 minutes ago
Luis Diaz
News

Watch: Brilliant Luis Diaz Goal For Colombia - Great Finish From The Liverpool Winger

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Anfield
Transfers

Report: Two 'Outstanding' Spanish Internationals Catch The Eye Of Liverpool Scout

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Joe Gomez, Liverpool FC
Opinions

Opinion: A Potentially Crucial Couple Of Weeks Coming Up In Career Of Joe Gomez, The Man Set To Deputise For Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Callum Owen1 hour ago
Anfield
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Transfer For 'Unbelievable' Attacker 'Expected Imminently'

By Matt Thielen3 hours ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Locked In Battle' With Manchester United And Manchester City For 40-Goal Attacker

By Matt Thielen3 hours ago
Diogo Jota Portugal
Non LFC

Watch: Diogo Jota Scores For Portugal In Their 3-1 Victory Over Turkey In World Cup Qualifiers

By Matt Thielen4 hours ago