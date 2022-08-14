Report: Liverpool, Manchester United & PSG Interested In Inter Milan Midfielder
Liverpool, Manchester United, and PSG are all monitoring an Inter Milan midfielder as the summer transfer window ticks towards a conclusion according to a report.
Jurgen Klopp is encountering an injury crisis at Liverpool currently with the midfield the worst hit area.
Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain (hamstring), Curtis Jones (calf), and Thiago Alcantara (hamstring) are all ruled out which has fuelled speculation that the Anfield hierarchy could make a move before the window closes.
According to Fichajes, Liverpool have not ruled out an offer for Inter's Croatian midfielder, Marcelo Brozovic, who they have reportedly been following for some time.
The 29-year-old has only recently signed a new deal at the Serie A club but the Spanish publication claims that will not deter Liverpool from possibly making a move and offering Brozovic a two-year contract with an optional extra year.
They also report that the Reds are not the only interested party, however, with both Manchester United and PSG monitoring the player and Inter not yet ruling out doing business.
LFCTR Verdict
The age and price tag of Brozovic, particularly after he only recently committed himself to Inter makes this a non-starter for Liverpool.
