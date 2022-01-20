Report: Liverpool & Manchester United Transfer Target Ousmane Dembele To Leave Barcelona In January

Barcelona striker Ousmane Dembele will leave the club in January according to a report.

The player who is out of contract at the Catalan club in the summer could leave on a free transfer in a few months time and has been linked with both Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Negotiations between Barcelona and the 24 year old and his representatives have been ongoing for some time but it now appears the club have made a decision on his future.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona director Mateu Alemany has said Dembele no longer wants to be part of the project at the club and has to leave before the January transfer window closes.

Barça-Dembélé, it’s over Barcelona director Alemany announces: “It’s clear that Dembélé does NOT want to continue with Barcelona. He doesn’t want to be part of our project”. “We told Dembélé he has to leave immediately. We expect Ousmane to be sold before Jan 31”. #Dembele

Author Verdict

This is certainly an interesting development after weeks of speculation about Dembele's future.

The French international has the potential to be up there with the world's best players but just hasn't performed at Barcelona in an injury interrupted career in Spain.

A cut price deal to get the player six months early now looks to be on the cards but despite Jurgen Klopp's admiration for the player, his injury record and wage demands could rule Liverpool out of the running.

With Kylian Mbappe likely to move to Real Madrid in the summer, it would not be a surprise therefore if PSG look to Dembele as his replacement.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook