Report: Liverpool May Be Front Runners to Sign Youri Tielemans After Thiago Injury

Arsenal have been favourites to sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester City all summer - but the inaction to this point may bring Liverpool into the race following Thiago’s injury at Craven Cottage in the Premier League opener.

It was confirmed by James Pearce that Thiago may miss up to six weeks due to a hamstring injury following his misfortunes against Fulham last weekend.

Melissa Reddy had said that Liverpool will only bring in a midfield signing if they believe it is a player that they absolutely want as part of the long-term evolution of midfield. Despite Thiago's injury - this isn't expected to change.

The question becomes whether Youri Tielemans is a player that Liverpool have identified as 'fitting the bill' and suitable for their "midfield evolution". At still just 25 years of age, Tielemans is certainly young enough to fit in with the age profile.

Youri Tielemans
Arsenal may struggle to persuade a player like Youri Tielemans to move from Leicester City, as the Belgian has outlined his intentions to play in the Champions League - not at all surprising after back-to-back 5th place finishes for Leicester City in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Should Liverpool decide to enter the race for him - providing both clubs can pay the price tag a decent player like Tielemans would come at, then it would be clear that Liverpool would hold the advantage, with the promise of Champions League football.

Will Liverpool go for him? As it stands it's purely hypothetical as there has been no confirmed bid or even interest from any credible source.

