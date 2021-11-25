Report: Liverpool Midfield Target In Contract Stand-Off With Fulham

Liverpool target Fabio Carvalho is the subject of one final push from current club Fulham to secure his signature for the coming seasons, according to reports.

The young attacking midfielder has been subject of interest of Liverpool, Leeds United and Real Madrid in recent weeks leading up to January, with his contract running out in the summer.

"Football League World understands that Fulham have made a final attempt to convince the young playmaker to sign a new contract ahead of the January window, with big money on the table.

The Cottagers look on course to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking and will hope that the prospect of being a pivotal part of their side in the top flight next term can help to sway him."

Carvalho is one of the hottest prospects in the Championship, playing nine times and scoring four for the promotion-bound Fulham.

But with the interest of footballing giants, the West-London club perhaps won't provide the greatest prospect in comparison.

Author Verdict

It is definitely a signing Liverpool will be looking to make - not only because of Carvalho's prospect, but the prospect of profit.

He's a talent difficult to ignore - and the Reds will look to get him in on a similar deal to Harvey Elliott.

