Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Liverpool Midfield Target In Contract Stand-Off With Fulham

Author:

Liverpool target Fabio Carvalho is the subject of one final push from current club Fulham to secure his signature for the coming seasons, according to reports.

The young attacking midfielder has been subject of interest of Liverpool, Leeds United and Real Madrid in recent weeks leading up to January, with his contract running out in the summer.

"Football League World understands that Fulham have made a final attempt to convince the young playmaker to sign a new contract ahead of the January window, with big money on the table.

The Cottagers look on course to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking and will hope that the prospect of being a pivotal part of their side in the top flight next term can help to sway him."

Carvalho is one of the hottest prospects in the Championship, playing nine times and scoring four for the promotion-bound Fulham.

Read More

But with the interest of footballing giants, the West-London club perhaps won't provide the greatest prospect in comparison.

Author Verdict

It is definitely a signing Liverpool will be looking to make - not only because of Carvalho's prospect, but the prospect of profit.

He's a talent difficult to ignore - and the Reds will look to get him in on a similar deal to Harvey Elliott.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Midfield Target In Contract Stand-Off With Fulham

25 seconds ago
Thiago
Articles

Who Could Liverpool Face In The Champions League Round Of 16?

2 minutes ago
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (right) greets Tyler Morton after the final whistle during the UEFA Champions League, Group B match at Anfield, Liverpool.
Match Coverage

5 Things We Learned From Liverpool vs FC Porto

1 hour ago
Thiago
Match Coverage

'Gerrard Vibes' - Fans React To Thiago Wonder Goal For Liverpool Against Porto

2 hours ago
Pedro Goncalves
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool And Manchester United Target Pedro Goncalves Scores Two Goals For Sporting Against Borussia Dortmund

10 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Porto - Jurgen Klopp Post Match Interview - Comments On 'Incredible' Thiago Goal

11 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Liverpool 2-0 Porto: Player Ratings

11 hours ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Porto - Post Match Interview With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain And Thiago After World Class Goal

11 hours ago