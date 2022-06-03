Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Midfielder To Leave In Summer Transfer Six Years After Making Debut

Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn will leave the club in the summer on a free transfer according to a report.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Scottish Premiership team Hearts making 30 appearances and scoring 3 goals in all competitions.

It is reported by the Liverpool Echo that the SPL team are keen on making a permanent move for the player.

Woodburn burst onto the scene for Liverpool when he scored on his full debut as a 17-year-old in the League Cup quarter-final against Leeds United at Anfield.

Such was the promise of the Welsh youngster he was capped by the national team around the same time and has made 11 appearances, scoring two goals in the process.

After being unable to force his way into Jurgen Klopp's plans, however, he had a number of loan spells at Sheffield United, Blackpool, and Oxford United.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ben Woodburn

Woodburn impressed Klopp and his coaching staff with his dynamic midfield displays in pre-season ahead of the 2021/22 campaign and it was enough to earn him the loan to Tynecastle.

Assuming Woodburn does move on, Liverpool fans will be keen to see him fulfill some of the obvious potential he has which he showed early in his career.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Jurgen Klopp
Articles

Liverpool’s 2022/23  Southeast Asian Pre-season Plans

By Zubin Daver1 hour ago
Andy Robertson
Quotes

'The Toughest 10 Days Of My Football Career' - Andy Robertson Reflects On End Of Season Agony With Liverpool & Scotland

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
World Cup
News

Confirmed: FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw - Groups Revealed For Qatar

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Liverpool Expected Summer Transfer Departures - A Busy Time Ahead For Julian Ward? (Opinion)

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Vinicius Junior (Real), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool) FC Liverpool - Real Madrid Paris, Champions League, Finale
Articles

Ibrahima Konate's Champions League Performance Against Real Madrid Shows Liverpool's Backline Is Set For Years To Come

By Louis Fielden2 hours ago
Nicolo Barella
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Could Switch Transfer Focus To Inter Milan Midfielder As Alternative To Aurelien Tchouameni

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Transfers

Report: Defender Set To Leave Liverpool This Summer

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Kingsley Coman Serge Gnabry Robert Lewandowski
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Hold Talks With Bayern Munich Forward Over Personal Terms As Sadio Mane Departure Rumours Continue

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago