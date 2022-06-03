Report: Liverpool Midfielder To Leave In Summer Transfer Six Years After Making Debut

Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn will leave the club in the summer on a free transfer according to a report.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Scottish Premiership team Hearts making 30 appearances and scoring 3 goals in all competitions.

It is reported by the Liverpool Echo that the SPL team are keen on making a permanent move for the player.

Woodburn burst onto the scene for Liverpool when he scored on his full debut as a 17-year-old in the League Cup quarter-final against Leeds United at Anfield.

Such was the promise of the Welsh youngster he was capped by the national team around the same time and has made 11 appearances, scoring two goals in the process.

After being unable to force his way into Jurgen Klopp's plans, however, he had a number of loan spells at Sheffield United, Blackpool, and Oxford United.

Woodburn impressed Klopp and his coaching staff with his dynamic midfield displays in pre-season ahead of the 2021/22 campaign and it was enough to earn him the loan to Tynecastle.

Assuming Woodburn does move on, Liverpool fans will be keen to see him fulfill some of the obvious potential he has which he showed early in his career.

