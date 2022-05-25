Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may be on his way out of Merseyside this summer, after a frustrating couple of seasons at the Reds.

According to The Express, the Reds are willing to offload the Ex-Arsenal man, with Steven Gerrard keen to bring him to Aston Villa.

Chamberlain has faced a challenging last few seasons, and has never fully recovered from his injury in the Reds Champions League quarter-final match against Roma in 2018 - which left him on the sidelines for 316 days.

The midfielder has featured 17 times in the Premier League this season, however the bulk of these came at the beginning of the campaign.

In the Reds last 15 topflight matches, Ox has played just once, and despite not being injured, he has seen himself not included in the squad for eight of the 15.

Along with Villa, Newcastle and West Ham are also rumoured to be interested in the talented 28-year-old.

