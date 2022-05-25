Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Midfielder Set To Depart The Reds This Summer

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may be on his way out of Merseyside this summer, after a frustrating couple of seasons at the Reds.

According to The Express, the Reds are willing to offload the Ex-Arsenal man, with Steven Gerrard keen to bring him to Aston Villa.

Chamberlain has faced a challenging last few seasons, and has never fully recovered from his injury in the Reds Champions League quarter-final match against Roma in 2018 - which left him on the sidelines for 316 days.

Jurgen Klopp Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The midfielder has featured 17 times in the Premier League this season, however the bulk of these came at the beginning of the campaign.

In the Reds last 15 topflight matches, Ox has played just once, and despite not being injured, he has seen himself not included in the squad for eight of the 15.

Along with Villa, Newcastle and West Ham are also rumoured to be interested in the talented 28-year-old.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Sadio Mane
News

Report: Liverpool Winger Sadio Mane On Real Madrid's Karim Benzema's Comments Ahead Of Champions League Final

By Joe Dixon14 minutes ago
Thiago Alcantara
News

Report: Thiago Alcantara Working In Gym Ahead Of Liverpool's Champions League Final Clash With Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Fabinho
News

Report: Fabinho To Be Fit For Liverpool's Champions League Clash With Real Madrid

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Ibrahim Sangare
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Make Summer Transfer Move For PSV Eindhoven Midfielder Ibrahim Sangare

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Fabinho
News

Two Players Return To Full Training For Liverpool Ahead Of Champions League Final With Real Madrid, Key Player Missing

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Revealed: What Sir Alex Ferguson & Jurgen Klopp Said After Liverpool Boss Won LMA Manager Of The Year Award

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp FA Cup
News

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp Wins LMA & Premier League Manager Of The Year Awards

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Kylian Mbappe - ‘I Was In Talks To Join Jurgen Klopp At Liverpool’

By Neil Andrew18 hours ago