Report: Liverpool Midfielder's Contract Situation Monitored By Arsenal, Chelsea & Tottenham

Report: Liverpool Midfielder's Contract Situation Monitored By Arsenal, Chelsea & Tottenham

Naby Keita is out of contract in the summer of 2023 and is yet to agree a new deal with Liverpool.
The future of Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita remains uncertain as he nears a return to full fitness this season.

The Guinea international has been out since the 2nd match of the season after picking up a serious hamstring injury but will return to full training this week in a timely boost for manager Jurgen Klopp.

Naby Keita is closing in on a return to full fitness after a hamstring problem.

The 27-year-old is out of contract next summer and reports have suggested that he is not happy at Liverpool and will only commit to a new deal if he gets assurances about his future.

That leaves the Anfield hierarchy in a situation where they need to make a decision as to whether to persist with contract talks or take the final opportunity to cash in on the midfielder in January or risk losing him for free next summer.

Assuming he has not signed an extension to his current deal by January, Keita will be free to talk to interested parties overseas but there also appears to be some interest domestically in obtaining his services.

According to 90MIN, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham are all monitoring the situation with Keita's contract talks. The outlet also suggests that there is interest in him from France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

LFCTR Verdict

At just 27, Keita is in the prime of his career so even if Liverpool do not want to keep him as part of their future plans, it is within their interest to tie him down to a new deal if possible to protect their asset.

