Report: Liverpool 'Might' Sign Both Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane And Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes

Liverpool's incoming transfers were reportedly over, however, a reliable journalist has claimed that they yet may sign both Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane and Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes.

A disappointing 2-2 draw away to promoted side Fulham on Saturday has got the fanbase slightly worried with the lack of transfers made by the club this summer.

Early on in the window, it seemed a midfielder was the target for The Reds having made a move for Aureliein Tchouameni and enquired about Jude Bellingham.

However, after the three confirmed signings, Jurgen Klopp himself stated that there were no more players to come in. 

Matheus Nunes

The dropped points weren't the only disheartening thing to come out of Liverpool's Premier League opener. A hamstring injury to key man Thiago Alcantara will see the Spaniard be out for up to six weeks.

The Reds' supporters have called for another midfielder before Saturday, as well as a backup to Mohamed Salah and according to transfer insider Dean Jones, both areas may be addressed this summer.

Speaking on Football Terrace Podcast, Jones claims that Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane and Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes fit Liverpool and that it 'wouldn't totally surprise' him if they moved for them.

“Liverpool didn’t look like they needed a lot coming into this season. They very much trust the vision of this team. They have strengthened so they have people to come in, like Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho.

“It wouldn’t totally surprise me though now if Liverpool do make an offer for either a midfielder or a forward, I think they’ll only do one or the other.

Leroy Sane

"Obviously Matheus Nunes at Sporting is one that we should look out. It’s a market people are loving at the moment. And I know Liverpool have scouting reports. They think his profile is perfect.

“Then you look at Leroy Sane and you think well why do Liverpool want Sane? But when they haven’t got Sadio Mane as an option, I do wonder if they’ll go back into the market for someone like that. If they struggle in the next few game weeks, I think we might see Liverpool accept they need someone more like that.”

Will Liverpool shock everyone and try get both incredible players?

