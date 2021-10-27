Report: Liverpool Monitoring Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho And May Replicate Harvey Elliott Signing

According to a report, Liverpool are monitoring the contract situation with Fabio Carvalho of Fulham.

The player's current contract expires at the end of this season and Fulham are concerned that if negotiations drag on too long that they will lose Carvalho.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Football League World report that Liverpool are now monitoring the situation and may look to repeat the deal they pulled off when taking Harvey Elliott from Fulham in 2019.

Carvalho's Fast Start To This Season Interrupted By Injury

The England under 18 international started the season in terrific form with three goals and an assist in the first four games of the season.

The attacking midfielder was awarded for his efforts with the EFL Player of the Month for August.

Unfortunately due to a toe injury and then after reportedly contracting Coronavirus, he hasn't featured since the start of September.

Next Generation 2018

In 2018, Carvalho was named by The Guardian as one of 'the best talents at Premier League clubs' born between 1 September 2001 and 31 August 2002.

Hopefully the young player can return to Championship action over the coming weeks and pick up where he left off.

If he can, it won't just be Liverpool that are tracking his progress as he gets closer to the end of his contract at Fulham.

