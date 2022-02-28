Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Monitoring £72million Rated Striker 'Very Carefully'

After Liverpool won the Carabao Cup on Sunday in a dramatic final against Chelsea, focus has now switched back to the quest for further trophies this season and how they might strengthen in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp's team remain in the hunt for the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup and appear determined to add to the trophy they lifted after their victory on penalties at Wembley.

Luis Diaz shone during the match against the Blues after he was signed from FC Porto in January for a reported fee of €45million plus €15million add ons.

With uncertainty over the futures of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino, however, Liverpool may soon be forced back into the transfer market with Inter Milan striker and Argentine international Lautaro Martinez on the radar.

As reported by HITC, TMW editor Marco Conterio told Inter News, Liverpool are monitoring the 24 year old, a player they will face again in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 tie next week.

"Inter are moving and watching many players, but they are also watching many clubs be interested in their players. One above all is Lautaro Martinez, who is very popular in England. Liverpool are monitoring him very carefully.”

