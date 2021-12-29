Report: Liverpool Monitoring 'Next Naby Keita' At AFCON
Liverpool are interested in Olympiakos midfielder Aguibou Camara, according to reports.
The Guinean midfielder is set to feature in the African Cup of Nations next month alongside Liverpool's Naby Keita,
Liverpool have been long-term admirers of the 20-year-old, and according to Foot Mercato the Reds are not the only side keen, with Newcastle also in the mix, but they are continuing to keep an eye on him nonetheless.
A move in January is ‘unlikely’ at this stage, but Olympiakos are ‘aware of the potential’ and their player’s ‘growing market value’.
Indeed, they do not intend to be soft in any potential negotiations and will continue their stance of being ‘hard on business’ should anyone come calling.
Camara is currently valued at around €15m, but they will not hesitate to ‘raise the bidding’ from that if need be, meaning Liverpool may have to pay big for a player they’ve scouted for a while and is continuing to make waves.
Author Verdict
Camara looks an exciting talent, but midfield should not be the area Liverpool look to improve just yet. A forward should be priority.
