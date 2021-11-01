Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Report: Liverpool Monitoring Versatile Midfielder Oluwasegun Lawal At Chippenham Town

    Author:

    According to a report from all NIGERIA soccer, Liverpool are amongst a host of clubs monitoring the progress of Chippenham Town's 19 year old versatile midfielder Oluwasegun Lawal.

    The report claims that Liverpool, Rangers, Newcastle United, Leicester City, Crystal Palace and Watford are monitoring the player.

    Lawal is the brother of midfielder Bosun Lawal who joined Celtic this summer from Watford and has represented Ireland at under 21 level.

    The player who is 19 years old has impressed for Chippenham Town's academy team and was recently rewarded with a first team debut against Braintree Town.

    The youngster was introduced as a substitute in the 68th minute in a match that ended up 1-1.

    Watford, Crystal Palace and Leicester appear to be showing the strongest interest in the versatile attacking player who previously played for Drogheda United.

