Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool 'Moving' Manchester United Target And Ajax Forward Antony

Liverpool are reportedly making a shock move for Manchester United's priority target Antony from Ajax.

After bringing Darwin Nunez in to replace Sadio Mane, The Reds are yet to add another forward to the squad, covering the places of both Divock Origi and Taki Minamino.

Mohamed Salah is still the club's only real right-winger, with only Harvey Elliot and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain able to challenge for his spot, who are both preferred in centre-midfield.

The loss of Origi and Minamino has left no competition for the Egyptian King, which could become a major problem if he were to drop off the way he did at the turn of the year.

Antony
Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, that may be about to change. Liverpool have been linked with Ajax's Antony before and the speculation has returned once again.

According to reports, via United Stand's Mark Goldbridge, the Merseyside club are 'making a play' for the Manchester United target. Although the source isn't named, the YouTube star does have good links and has proven to be right in this window on a few occasions. 

Would Antony be the perfect competition for Mohamed Salah and will he end up taking over the Egyptian when he does retire?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Romario
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Preparing Offer For Brazilian Striker Compared To Romario

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Thiago Fabinho Mohamed Salah Youri Tielemans Liverpool Leicester
News

Liverpool Player Squad Numbers - Season 2022/23

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Roberto Firmino
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Send Message To Juventus Over Roberto Firmino - Focus Could Now Switch To Chelsea's Timo Werner

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
imago1013309128h
Articles

Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez Changes His Shirt Number Ahead Of 2022/23 Campaign

By Alex Caddick4 hours ago
Jordan Henderson Premier League
Quotes

Liverpool Coach Has His Say On The Team's Pre-Season Ahead Of Community Shield Match Against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City

By Damon Carr4 hours ago
imago1013466699h
Quotes

'We Want To Win' - Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Looks Forward to Community Shield Fixture

By Alex Caddick4 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

Liverpool's Development Coach Speaks About New Signings Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, And Calvin Ramsay Adapting To New Club

By Damon Carr5 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Articles

£124.6million a Year in Salaries, but Who Are Liverpool’s Top Five Earners

By Matty Orme5 hours ago