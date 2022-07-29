Report: Liverpool 'Moving' Manchester United Target And Ajax Forward Antony

Liverpool are reportedly making a shock move for Manchester United's priority target Antony from Ajax.

After bringing Darwin Nunez in to replace Sadio Mane, The Reds are yet to add another forward to the squad, covering the places of both Divock Origi and Taki Minamino.

Mohamed Salah is still the club's only real right-winger, with only Harvey Elliot and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain able to challenge for his spot, who are both preferred in centre-midfield.

The loss of Origi and Minamino has left no competition for the Egyptian King, which could become a major problem if he were to drop off the way he did at the turn of the year.

IMAGO / ANP

However, that may be about to change. Liverpool have been linked with Ajax's Antony before and the speculation has returned once again.

According to reports, via United Stand's Mark Goldbridge, the Merseyside club are 'making a play' for the Manchester United target. Although the source isn't named, the YouTube star does have good links and has proven to be right in this window on a few occasions.

Would Antony be the perfect competition for Mohamed Salah and will he end up taking over the Egyptian when he does retire?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |