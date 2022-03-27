Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Not Expected To Join Manchester City, Manchester United & Chelsea In Race For England International Midfielder

As Liverpool look to freshen up their midfield options ahead of next season, it looks like they will not be joining the race with many of their rivals for an England international.

James Milner (36), Jordan Henderson (31), and Thiago Alcantara (30) are now all into their thirties and after signing Luis Diaz in January, Liverpool are likely to focus on bringing down the average age of their midfield options.

Declan Rice Jude Bellingham Jordan Henderson

According to Football Insider, a recruitment source has told them both Manchester clubs and Chelsea are interested in the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham United.

The publication also claims that despite Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's admiration for the player, the Reds are not expected to join the race to sign the 23 year old.

Liverpool, West Ham, Declan Rice
A significant outlay would be required in terms of a transfer fee and wages and it reports that FSG would not sanction a move with such huge financial requirements.

Rice has a contract at the London Stadium until the summer of 2024 so it is going to take a huge bid from one of the Premier League giants to convince David Moyes to part with his brilliant midfielder.

