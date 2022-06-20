Report: Liverpool Not In Talks To Sign Gini Wijnaldum From PSG On Loan, Naby Keita Remains Priority

Liverpool are not in talks to sign former player Gini Wijnaldum on loan from PSG according to Fabrizio Romano.

A report on Sunday had claimed that Liverpool were wanting to take the Dutchman on a 12-month loan to act as a stopgap solution as they try and secure the services of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham in a year's time.

The 31-year-old left Liverpool for PSG when his contract expired last summer after five glorious years at Anfield where he helped win the European Cup and the Premier League title.

He endured a miserable season in France however, failing to establish himself as a regular in Mauricio Pochettino's team before the Argentine exited himself.

This has led to rumours that after just one season at the Ligue 1 club that they may be prepared to listen to offers for Wijnaldum.

Despite many Reds supporters calling for midfield reinforcements, transfer specialist Romano has shot down the links to his former club claiming sources are describing the rumours as 'fake'.

Romano also confirmed that the priority of the Anfield hierarchy remains to sort out a contract extension for Naby Keita who has just 12 months left on his current deal with talks to take place 'soon'.

