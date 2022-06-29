Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Not Prepared To Loan Or Sell Talented Midfielder

After a busy start to the transfer window for Liverpool, the focus of supporters has very much switched to midfield options for the Reds.

There has been a lot of activity in terms of incomings and outgoings with Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay coming in and Divock Origi, Sadio Mane, and Takumi Minamino on the move.

Darwin Nunez
Sadio Mane

As the squad starts to take shape, it does appear that the midfield is the next area that needs focus in terms of a refresh.

James Milner (37), Jordan Henderson (32), and Thiago Alcantara (31) are all in their thirties and there is uncertainty over the futures of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita who each have just one year left on their respective deals.

It appears however that Liverpool have no intention of losing Curtis Jones any time soon with Neil Jones of Goal reporting that last August they rejected a loan offer from Leeds and also turned down a bid of £15million from Aston Villa for the 21-year-old.

Read More

Despite the call from Liverpool fans for a new midfielder, it does seem unlikely that they will make a move this summer unless there are any departures.

A change in formation has also been rumoured with the acquisition of Nunez, which could mean less players in the midfield area but it seems Jones will not be leaving the club any time soon with the club hoping he continues to progress.

