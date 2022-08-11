Report: Liverpool Not Pursuing Transfer Of Sporting CP Midfielder Matheus Nunes

Liverpool are not interested in a transfer of Sporting CP midfielder, Matheus Nunes, this summer, according to a report from a reliable journalist.

Speculation has been rife over recent days that Liverpool were set to make their move for the 23-year-old with some reports suggesting that a bid was being prepared.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has been hit with an injury crisis at the club after just one Premier League match has been played, with the midfield being the worst hit area with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Curtis Jones (calf), and Thiago Alcantara (hamstring) all ruled out.

The interest in Portuguese international Nunes appeared to be reignited after Thiago limped off during the second half of last weekend's disappointing 2-2 draw with Fulham.

According to Paul Joyce in The Times, however, Liverpool are NOT pursuing a deal for Nunes who is reported to have a £51million release clause and has attracted the interest of Premier League club Wolves.

Liverpool and Klopp are always very measured in the transfer market and it looks like the current raft of injuries at the club is still not enough to force them into a move for Nunes with this now confirmed by a reliable source.

It is a move that will likely lead to a lot of frustration from within the Reds fanbase but it will likely mean further opportunities for the likes of Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho with Klopp placing his full trust in them.

