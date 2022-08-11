Report: Liverpool Not Pursuing Transfer Of Sporting CP Midfielder Matheus Nunes
Liverpool are not interested in a transfer of Sporting CP midfielder, Matheus Nunes, this summer, according to a report from a reliable journalist.
Speculation has been rife over recent days that Liverpool were set to make their move for the 23-year-old with some reports suggesting that a bid was being prepared.
Manager Jurgen Klopp has been hit with an injury crisis at the club after just one Premier League match has been played, with the midfield being the worst hit area with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Curtis Jones (calf), and Thiago Alcantara (hamstring) all ruled out.
The interest in Portuguese international Nunes appeared to be reignited after Thiago limped off during the second half of last weekend's disappointing 2-2 draw with Fulham.
Read More
According to Paul Joyce in The Times, however, Liverpool are NOT pursuing a deal for Nunes who is reported to have a £51million release clause and has attracted the interest of Premier League club Wolves.
LFCTR Verdict
Liverpool and Klopp are always very measured in the transfer market and it looks like the current raft of injuries at the club is still not enough to force them into a move for Nunes with this now confirmed by a reliable source.
It is a move that will likely lead to a lot of frustration from within the Reds fanbase but it will likely mean further opportunities for the likes of Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho with Klopp placing his full trust in them.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Six Midfielders Liverpool Could Sign Before The Summer Transfer Window Closes
- Report: Liverpool May Be Front Runners to Sign Youri Tielemans After Thiago Injury
- Thiago Alcantara Injury Latest: Liverpool Games Midfielder Could Miss With Hamstring Injury
- ‘He Should Have Saved It. He Ducked Under the Ball’ - Former Premier League Goalkeeper Slams Alisson for Fulham Opening Goal
- Report: Liverpool 'Might' Sign Both Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane And Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes
- Confirmed: Liverpool Sign Young Defender Oludare Olufunwa From Southampton
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |