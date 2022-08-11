Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Not Pursuing Transfer Of Sporting CP Midfielder Matheus Nunes

Liverpool are not interested in a transfer of Sporting CP midfielder, Matheus Nunes, this summer, according to a report from a reliable journalist.

Speculation has been rife over recent days that Liverpool were set to make their move for the 23-year-old with some reports suggesting that a bid was being prepared.

Matheus Nunes

Manager Jurgen Klopp has been hit with an injury crisis at the club after just one Premier League match has been played, with the midfield being the worst hit area with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Curtis Jones (calf), and Thiago Alcantara (hamstring) all ruled out.

The interest in Portuguese international Nunes appeared to be reignited after Thiago limped off during the second half of last weekend's disappointing 2-2 draw with Fulham.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Paul Joyce in The Times, however, Liverpool are NOT pursuing a deal for Nunes who is reported to have a £51million release clause and has attracted the interest of Premier League club Wolves.

LFCTR Verdict

Liverpool and Klopp are always very measured in the transfer market and it looks like the current raft of injuries at the club is still not enough to force them into a move for Nunes with this now confirmed by a reliable source.

It is a move that will likely lead to a lot of frustration from within the Reds fanbase but it will likely mean further opportunities for the likes of Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho with Klopp placing his full trust in them.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

‘He’ll Be Annoyed With His Own Performance’ - Pundit on Virgil Van Dijk’s Opening Weekend Performance and Controversial Penalty Decision

By Matty Orme54 minutes ago
Old Trafford
News

Manchester United Fans Planning Walkout For Premier League Match Against Bitter Rivals Liverpool

By Damon Carr54 minutes ago
Anfield
Quotes

'That's Ultimately The Goal' - Liverpool Football Club CEO Billy Hogan On FSG £80m Revenue Plan

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
Youri Tielemans
Quotes

‘I’m Sure Tielemans Would Be Interested in a Move to Liverpool’ - Pundit Tips Liverpool to Make a Move for Leicester’s Youri Tielemans

By Matty Orme1 hour ago
James Milner
Quotes

'You've Seen It Numerous Times' - Liverpool's James Milner On Jurgen Klopp's Welcoming Dressing Room

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
Sepp van den Berg
Transfers

'A Really Good Player' - Burnley Boss Vincent Kompany Reveals His Interest In Liverpool Defender Amid Loan Talk

By Rowan Lee3 hours ago
Real Madrid UEFA Super Cup Karim Benzema
News

Real Madrid Win the UEFA Super Cup for the Fifth Time

By Jim Nichol-Turner11 hours ago
Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or
News

Ballon d'Or 2022 - When Will The Contenders Be Announced? | Change Of Qualifying Criteria | When Is The Ceremony? | Who Might Be On The Shortlist - Salah, Mane, Benzema, Messi & More?

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago