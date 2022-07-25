Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Not Willing To Sell Roberto Firmino Despite Juventus Being In Touch With Brazilian's Representatives

Despite links with a transfer to Juventus over recent days, Liverpool are not willing to sell striker Roberto Firmino according to a report.

Roberto Firmino

Reports had suggested that the Old Lady had submitted an offer for €23million for the 30-year-old who has just 12 months left on his deal at Anfield.

According to Goal Brazil, Liverpool are not prepared to do business for a player who is adored by Reds fans and has the full trust and backing of manager Jurgen Klopp.

The publication states that Juventus have not submitted any former proposal to Liverpool for Firmino but could still make a move during this summer's transfer window.

They also claim that the interest of a European giant like Juventus and a promise of more minutes on the pitch could tempt Liverpool's number nine.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Roberto Firmino

LFCTR Verdict

There has been a high turnover of players in Liverpool's forward positions over recent months with Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, and Takumi Minamino leaving on permanent deals. Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho have been brought to the club to help minimise the impact of losing them.

At this stage of pre-season, Klopp will be keen to ensure there is no further disruption to his team's preparations ahead of another big season hence a move away for Firmino seems unlikely.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolJuventus

Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'We Have Seen Better Strikers Than Nunez Come To England And Struggle To Adapt' - Pundit On New Liverpool Striker

By Neil Andrew53 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp Sadio Mane
Quotes

'We Will Miss Him' Jurgen Klopp Says What All Liverpool Fans Are Thinking Regarding Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp FA Cup
Opinions

Opinion: Jurgen Klopp Is Right To Say Liverpool's Target Is Top Four

By Owen Cummings3 hours ago
Kostas Tsimikas
Quotes

‘When We Are Close Together We Are Like a Family. We Fight for Each Other. It’s Very Important.’ - Kostas Tsimikas on Squad Bond

By Matty Orme4 hours ago
Kostas Tsimikas
Quotes

‘Personally, I Can’t Sleep Before the Training Because if I Sleep, I Can’t Move’ - Kostas Tsimikas on Pre-season

By Matty Orme4 hours ago
Kostas Tsimikas Andy Robertson
Quotes

‘Everybody Will Want to Win Mo Because Obviously He Is First.’ - Kostas Tsimikas on Pre-season Games

By Matty Orme4 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Transfers

Report: Liverpool ‘Laugh off’ Juventus Bid For Roberto Firmino - New Increased Offer Expected

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Premier League Trophy
Opinions

Opinion: What Would Be A Successful Season For Jurgen Klopp And Liverpool In 2022/23?

By Damon Carr6 hours ago