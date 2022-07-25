Report: Liverpool Not Willing To Sell Roberto Firmino Despite Juventus Being In Touch With Brazilian's Representatives

Despite links with a transfer to Juventus over recent days, Liverpool are not willing to sell striker Roberto Firmino according to a report.

Reports had suggested that the Old Lady had submitted an offer for €23million for the 30-year-old who has just 12 months left on his deal at Anfield.

According to Goal Brazil, Liverpool are not prepared to do business for a player who is adored by Reds fans and has the full trust and backing of manager Jurgen Klopp.

The publication states that Juventus have not submitted any former proposal to Liverpool for Firmino but could still make a move during this summer's transfer window.

They also claim that the interest of a European giant like Juventus and a promise of more minutes on the pitch could tempt Liverpool's number nine.

LFCTR Verdict

There has been a high turnover of players in Liverpool's forward positions over recent months with Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, and Takumi Minamino leaving on permanent deals. Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho have been brought to the club to help minimise the impact of losing them.

At this stage of pre-season, Klopp will be keen to ensure there is no further disruption to his team's preparations ahead of another big season hence a move away for Firmino seems unlikely.

