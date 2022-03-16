Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Offer Barcelona Sensation Gavi Annual Salary Of €6million Reliable Journalist Confirms

Liverpool have offered an annual salary of €6million to Barcelona midfielder Gavi according to a report.

The 17 year old's current deal expires in June 2023 and Barcelona are keen to tie the player down to a new deal as soon as possible.

It has previously been reported that the Spanish international's release clause currently stands at €50million but could increase to €500million should he sign a new deal at the Catalan club.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

According to reliable journalist Gerard Romero, Liverpool have made an unprecedented salary offer for a 17 year old as they try and tempt Gavi to Merseyside.

After the signing of Luis Diaz in January, the next phase of Jurgen Klopp's rebuild would appear to be the midfield with James Milner, Jordan Henderson, and Thiago Alcantara all over 30.

Gavi would fit the bill after storming onto the scene for both club and country and it seems Liverpool are keen to exploit the delay in Barcelona being able to extend his contract.

Author Verdict

Whilst the source is reliable, it seems very unlikely that Barcelona would be willing to part with such a prestigious talent.

After losing Lionel Messi last summer, Xavi is in the process of re-building the squad and will be looking to the likes of Gavi, Ansu Fati, and Pedri to fire them back to the top of the European game.

The interest of big clubs like Liverpool is only going to make them more determined to sort Gavi's future out as soon as possible.

