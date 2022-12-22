Report: Liverpool Offer Of €100Million For Enzo Fernandez Rejected By Benfica

A report has emerged claiming that Liverpool had a €100million offer for midfielder, Enzo Fernandez rejected by Benfica yesterday.

Over the past couple of weeks, several outlets have linked Liverpool with a move for the 21-year-old who helped Argentina to World Cup triumph in Qatar.

It was even claimed at one point that Liverpool had a pre-agreement with the player that would see him move to Anfield next summer.

Portuguese outlet Diário Record claimed yesterday that Benfica had turned down a €100million offer for the World Cup's Young Player Of The Tournament but were still holding out for the reported release clause of €120million.

It has now been confirmed today by Correio da Manhã that it was indeed Liverpool who had made the substantial offer to the Primeira Liga club as they look to bolster the options available to Jurgen Klopp in midfield.

Liverpool appear to be pushing very hard to ensure that Fernandez ends up on Merseyside next season but the suggested price tag must cast doubt on any potential deal.

If they do make a move for the Argentine, however, that would surely put an end to their hopes of signing Borussia Dortmund's midfielder, Jude Bellingham as it's unlikely they will have the resources to sign both of the brilliant youngsters.

It is going to be a busy and exciting few weeks for Reds fans as domestic football returns and the January transfer window opens.

