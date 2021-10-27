Report: Liverpool On Alert As Bayern Munich Consider Sale Of Kingsley Coman

In news that will interest Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, according to a report, Bayern Munich may consider selling Kingsley Coman next summer.

The Reds have been linked to the French international over recent months and will be monitoring the situation between Coman and the German club.

Contract Stalemate

According to a report from the AS publication, discussions in respect of a new deal for the 25 year old are not progressing due to the players wage demands.

Bayern will not want another situation like the David Alaba one where he left on a free transfer to go to Real Madrid.

As a result Bayern could be preparing to sell the player next summer when he only has a year left of his current deal.

Liverpool Interest

The initial links to Coman originated in the sport1 publication back in July and were reported by LFC Transfer Room at the time.

As to whether the player fits the profile wanted by Liverpool with his likely price tag and previous injury issues remains to be seen but there is no doubting his quality.

