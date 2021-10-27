    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Liverpool On Alert As Bayern Munich Consider Sale Of Kingsley Coman

    Author:

    In news that will interest Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, according to a report, Bayern Munich may consider selling Kingsley Coman next summer.

    The Reds have been linked to the French international over recent months and will be monitoring the situation between Coman and the German club.

    Kingsley Coman Bayern

    Contract Stalemate

    According to a report from the AS publication, discussions in respect of a new deal for the 25 year old are not progressing due to the players wage demands.

    Bayern will not want another situation like the David Alaba one where he left on a free transfer to go to Real Madrid.

    As a result Bayern could be preparing to sell the player next summer when he only has a year left of his current deal.

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Liverpool Interest

    The initial links to Coman originated in the sport1 publication back in July and were reported by LFC Transfer Room at the time.

    As to whether the player fits the profile wanted by Liverpool with his likely price tag and previous injury issues remains to be seen but there is no doubting his quality.

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    Kingsley Coman Bayern
    Transfers

    Report: Liverpool On Alert As Bayern Munich Consider Sale Of Kingsley Coman

    4 minutes ago
    Jude Bellingham
    Transfers

    Everton’s Demarai Gray Thinks Liverpool Target and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham Will Return To England

    1 hour ago
    Naby Keita
    News

    Report: 'He Did Not Leave On Crutches' - Naby Keita After Liverpool's 5-0 Thrashing Of Manchester United

    1 hour ago
    Preston North End
    Match Coverage

    How Championship Side Preston North End Are Doing This Season Ahead of Liverpool Clash

    1 hour ago
    Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
    News

    Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool Yet to Make Decision on if They’ll Release Sadio Mane, Naby Keita & Mohamed Salah for AFCON

    3 hours ago
    Mohamed Salah Antonio Rudiger
    Transfers

    Liverpool Keep Tabs On Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger As Jurgen Klopp Looks To Add To Ibrahima Konate Signing

    10 hours ago
    Karim Adeyemi
    Transfers

    Realiable Source Confirms Liverpool's Interest In RB Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi With PSG, Bayern Munich And Borussia Dortmund Looming

    11 hours ago
    Jurgen Klopp
    Match Coverage

    Jurgen Klopp's Staff Thrilled With Liverpool Players Response To A Triggered Cristiano Ronaldo Booting Of Curtis Jones

    13 hours ago