Report: Liverpool 'Only Feasible Option' For Kylian Mbappe

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Reports have suggested that the PSG striker is unhappy and could leave the club in the January transfer window but Real Madrid are out of the running.
The speculation linking PSG striker Kylian Mbappe with a move to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in January is showing no signs of slowing down.

Kylian Mbappe is once again being linked with a move to Liverpool amid reports he is unhappy at PSG.

Reports over recent days have suggested that the 23-year-old has fallen out with the hierarchy at the Ligue 1 club and will look to move when the transfer window re-opens.

It was widely expected that Mbappe would leave the French club in the summer with Real Madrid the likely destination but he surprised everyone by signing a deal to keep him in Paris until 2025.

Klopp and Liverpool have been rumoured to be long-term admirers of the France international and Marca claims that the Merseyside club could be the 'only feasible option' for the striker.

The Spanish publication states that this is the case because PSG will not be willing to do business with the La Liga club.

LFCTR Verdict

It hasn't taken long for the Mbappe to Liverpool rumours to restart but PSG will be doing everything they can to retain the player again.

Should he manage to force his way out in January, there has to be some doubt as to whether the Reds would consider shelling out a huge transfer fee and wages on him and they will also need to be looking like they will be competing for the biggest trophies which at the moment is not a given.

