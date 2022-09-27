Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Past Interest In Moises Caicedo Cooled Due To Deal Concerns

IMAGO / News Images

Liverpool are reported to have been interested in Ecuadorian since well before his time at Brighton & Hove Albion.
As Liverpool continue to be linked with a whole host of midfielders, a report has emerged suggesting there were reasons why the Anfield hierarchy did not press ahead with a deal for Moises Caicedo in the past.

Moises Caicedo

The topic of Jurgen Klopp's midfield options has been a hot one over the past few months with players ageing and others struggling with injuries on a fairly regular basis.

Since the start of the season, the German has already been without Jordan HendersonThiago AlcantaraCurtis JonesAlex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita with only the Spanish international back in action currently.

Liverpool were linked with a transfer deadline day move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo and reports have suggested they will return in January for the Ecuador international.

It appears however that the Reds' interest dates back to the time when he was a player at Independiente del Valle.

Ben Jacobs of CBS Sports has claimed via SportsMole that Liverpool were put off at the time as a result of 'expensive agents fees with a number of agencies claiming to represent him'.

LFCTR Verdict

Caicedo looks like he is a player with huge potential who could fit into Liverpool's midfield rebuild.

Hopefully, the reports of issues with agents' fees previously would not provide an obstacle should they push for a deal over the coming months.

