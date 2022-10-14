Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool Plan January Offer For Ligue 1 Striker Amid Real Madrid & Barcelona Interest

IMAGO / PanoramiC

Jurgen Klopp is said to be behind reported Liverpool interest in Rennes forward Kamaldeen Sulemana.
As the Kylian Mbappe saga continues to rumble on, another Ligue 1 forward has caught the eye of Liverpool according to a report.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG in January according to reports.

Mbappe is rumoured to have to fallen out with the hierarchy at PSG and could look to move as early as January with the Reds seen as a viable option for the 23-year-old.

It is another highly-rated Ligue 1 forward however that Liverpool are reported to be interested in making a move for when the transfer window re-opens.

According to El Nacional, at the request of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool will make a move for Rennes striker Kamaldeen Sulemana in January, a player he sees as the 'new Sadio Mane'.

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Liverpool could make a January move for Kamaldeen Sulemana at the request of Jurgen Klopp.

The Catalan publication also claims that Liverpool could offer as much as €35million for the 20-year-old who can play on either wing to fend off the interest of the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Sulemana has been capped 11 times by Ghana and has 6 goals and 4 assists in his 39 appearances for Rennes where he still has four years left on his contract.

