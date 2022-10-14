Report: Liverpool Plan January Offer For Ligue 1 Striker Amid Real Madrid & Barcelona Interest

As the Kylian Mbappe saga continues to rumble on, another Ligue 1 forward has caught the eye of Liverpool according to a report.

Kylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG in January according to reports. IMAGO / Xinhua

Mbappe is rumoured to have to fallen out with the hierarchy at PSG and could look to move as early as January with the Reds seen as a viable option for the 23-year-old.

It is another highly-rated Ligue 1 forward however that Liverpool are reported to be interested in making a move for when the transfer window re-opens.

According to El Nacional, at the request of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool will make a move for Rennes striker Kamaldeen Sulemana in January, a player he sees as the 'new Sadio Mane'.

Liverpool could make a January move for Kamaldeen Sulemana at the request of Jurgen Klopp. IMAGO / PanoramiC

The Catalan publication also claims that Liverpool could offer as much as €35million for the 20-year-old who can play on either wing to fend off the interest of the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Sulemana has been capped 11 times by Ghana and has 6 goals and 4 assists in his 39 appearances for Rennes where he still has four years left on his contract.

