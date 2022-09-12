Report: Liverpool Plan To Sign Ibrahim Sangare In January Transfer

Liverpool are planning to sign PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare in January according to a report.

A lot has been made recently of Liverpool's problems in midfield with the team struggling since the season started.

Jurgen Klopp's team have just nine points from their opening six Premier League matches and were well beaten by Napoli on matchday one of the Champions League.

The German hasn't been helped however by an injury crisis at the club that has seen him missing many of his established stars.

The Reds midfield has been the worst hit area with Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Jordan Henderson all having been sidelined through injury.

It was a surprise however when Liverpool didn't look to invest in refreshing their midfield options during the summer. It seems that only the injury to skipper Henderson forced them into action on deadline day when they agreed on a season-long loan deal with Juventus for Arthur Melo.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur however, Liverpool will make their move for PSV midfielder Sangare when the transfer window re-opens in January.

Liverpool had been linked with the former Toulouse player in the summer but the speculation ended when he signed a new contract at the Eredivisie club.

There is no doubt investment is needed to bolster Klopp's midfield options and that almost certainly needs to start in January before further moves are made next summer.

Ivory Coast international Sangare is highly rated and his signing should it take place could possibly signal the start of the much-needed rebuild.

