Report: Liverpool Planning 'Huge Bid' In January To Beat Real Madrid For Flamengo’s Joao Gomes

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Liverpool’s poor summer transfer window may be forgotten as the club are hoping to bring in Flamengo star Joao Gomes in January, preparing a huge offer for the midfielder.
As we come up to the last stretch of games before the Qatar World Cup, Liverpool will be analysing their squad, with thirteen matches to play within six weeks. 

As some players return from injury, there are still a few missing from the available squad. Many questions have been asked by the fans about the club’s transfer activity in the summer and the lack of it. 

Jurgen Klopp has been clear that he wants to bring in a midfielder, with many reports linking the club with Jude Bellingham, Nico Barella, and Gavi to name a few. 

However, it will be the summer transfer window that is likely moved for players of that calibre will be made. 

January signing

With the midfield problems at Liverpool now, summer seems too long to wait about to sort them, which is exactly what they could be doing in January, according to Sport., via Paisley Gates

The report suggests that The Reds are preparing to meet Joao Gomes’ release clause of £53.4m in the winter transfer window. 

The Flamengo starlet had attracted the eyes of Real Madrid as well as Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

This could be the first battle of two between Liverpool and Madrid for a midfielder next year. Can The Reds beat their Spanish rivals to both Bellingham and Gomes?

