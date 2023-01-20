Report: Liverpool Planning Summer Transfer Raid For Chelsea Midfielder Mason Mount

Liverpool are hoping to take advantage of the drawn-out contract negotiations between Mason Mount and Chelsea to sign the midfielder this summer.

The 24-year-old is out of contract in the summer of 2024 and as of yet has not agreed to extend his stay in West London.

According to Jacob Steinberg, Chelsea are stepping up their attempts to ensure they do not lose the England international who is reported as wanting the Blues 'to prove they value him'.

The Guardian reporter also claims that they are in danger of making Mount feel 'underappreciated' which could leave the door open for Liverpool who are keen on the player.

The Reds' problems in midfield have been well publicised of late with injuries limiting availability and with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner all out of contract at the end of the season.

Steinberg goes on to say that the Anfield hierarchy have been 'putting plans in place for a summer move' for Mount and Juventus are also interested in the player.

It is within Chelsea's interest therefore to tie down the midfielder, who has been at the club since he was six, as soon as possible to fend off other interested parties.

Liverpool face Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday where Mount will one again be given the opportunity to showcase his talents on the big stage.

