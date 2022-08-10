Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Prepare Bid For Sporting Midfielder Matheus Nunes

Liverpool are reported to be preparing a bid for Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunes after Thiago Alcantara was ruled out for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury.

Thiago Alcantara

Manager Jurgen Klopp is dealing with something of an injury crisis at the moment, with the depth of his squad being severely tested.

In midfield, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Curtis Jones (calf), and now Spanish international Thiago are all ruled out for the foreseeable future.

Naby Keita also missed the 2-2 draw with Fulham at the weekend with illness but has since returned to training and should be available for the Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Monday.

According to Correio da Manhã (via Sport Witness), Liverpool are preparing a bid for 23-year-old Nunes, as they look to add quality as well as depth to the midfield.

Matheus Nunes
The report claims that Wolves have already agreed a fee of €45million plus €5million in add-ons with Sporting for the Portuguese international but he is not keen on the move as he prefers a transfer to a club in the Champions League.

Liverpool are described as 'heavy competition' for the all-action midfielder who is also reported to be learning English in preparation for a move to the Premier League.

LFCTR Verdict

The Reds were clearly interested in bringing in a midfielder this summer, after their much publicised chase of Aurelien Tchouameni, who opted to sign for Real Madrid.

With three key players nursing injuries, there is now a distinct possibility that Liverpool could make a move to add another midfielder ahead of the transfer window closing.

