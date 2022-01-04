Report: Liverpool Prepare Huge January Offer For Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma

Liverpool are keen to obtain the services of Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma in January and are preparing a huge offer for the player according to a report.

The 24 year old has been in sensational form since moving to Spain in the summer for a reported fee of just over £20million.

Villarreal manager Unai Emery can't have expected such an immediate impact from the Dutch international who has already scored nine goals and assisted three times in all competitions since signing.

Liverpool were linked with Danjuma when he was still a Bournemouth player in the summer.

According to Fichajes they remain keen on the player and want to try and sign him as early as possible during the January transfer window.

The Spanish publication claims that Liverpool have even prepared a huge offer of €45million which would double what they paid to Bournemouth just five months ago.

Jurgen Klopp will be without both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for the next few weeks due to their participation in the AFCON tournament.

This is fuelling speculation that Liverpool maybe looking at the market to try and obtain a striker such as Danjuma.

It is not often a player will leave a club within six months of joining especially one who has excelled.

Villarreal will be desperate to keep hold of Danjuma for as long as possible and that should be at least until next summer.

