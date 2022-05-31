Report: Liverpool Prepared To Listen To Offers For Three More Players This Summer Amid Sadio Mane Links To Bayern Munich

After Divock Origi said his goodbyes and with Sadio Mane linked with Bayern Munich, a report has suggested that Liverpool will be prepared to listen to offers for three more players this summer.

Belgian Origi will go down as the scorer of some of Liverpool's most important goals in the club's history but looks to be heading for AC Milan as his contract at Anfield comes to an end.

Mane has been silent since the Champions League final on Saturday in respect of his future though reports continue to suggest he will be on the move.

According to Neil Jones of GOAL, three more payers could be heading for the exit door if Liverpool receive suitable offers.

Takumi Minamino, Nat Phillips, and Neco Williams are all reported by Jones as being available for transfer.

Japan international Minamino was outstanding in helping the team to both domestic cup finals and both Phillips (Bournemouth) and Williams (Fulham) helped their loan clubs to promotion to the Premier League.

Whilst Liverpool are well stocked in the centre of defence and can afford to let Phillips go, should Williams be transferred, a move to provide cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold seems likely with strong links to Calvin Ramsey of Aberdeen.

In attack, Jurgen Klopp is likely to need multiple reinforcements if he is faced with the possibility of losing Minamino, Origi, and possibly Mane.

It looks like being a busy first summer transfer window for Julian Ward as he takes over from Michael Edwards in the Sporting Director role.

