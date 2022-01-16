Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Prepared To Sell Roberto Firmino - Brazilian 'Offered' To Barcelona

Liverpool are prepared to sell their Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino according to a report.

The 30 year old has been a key component in this fabulous Jurgen Klopp team that saw them win the Champions League and Premier League title.

Roberto Firmino

His current contract at Liverpool expires in June 2023 and therefore has just 18 months to run.

This is the same expiry date as the contracts of teammates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane who  made up the most feared front three in the game alongside the Brazilian.

The club are therefore at something of a crossroads with all three players and the emergence of Diogo Jota as a regular starter has led to speculation that Firmino could now be surplus to requirements.

Despite Klopp's admiration for his number nine, El Nacional report that Liverpool maybe willing to part with Firmino and the player has been offered to Barcelona.

Read More

With the flamboyant player's contract running down, the asking price according to the Catalan publication will be just €20million.

Author Verdict

Big decisions need to be made as to how Klopp and Liverpool refresh their midfield and forward options.

It seems unlikely that Firmino, Mane and Salah will all extend their current deals, so that being the case, it may mean one or two sales in the summer to avoid a situation of losing any of the talented trio for free.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Roberto Firmino
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Prepared To Sell Roberto Firmino - Brazilian 'Offered' To Barcelona

1 minute ago
Fabinho
Match Coverage

Wife Of Liverpool & FSG Principal Owner John Henry Celebrates Liverpool Win Over Brentford With Instagram Post

16 minutes ago
Mikel Arteta Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 3-0 Brentford | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Premier League | EPL

27 minutes ago
Fabinho
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 3-0 Brentford | Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

1 hour ago
Fabinho, Virgil Van Dijk
Match Coverage

Liverpool 3-0 Brentford: Player Ratings

1 hour ago
Premier League Ball
News

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 22 - January 14th/15th/16th

1 hour ago
Fabinho
Match Coverage

Liverpool 3-0 Brentford: Man Of The Match | Premier League | EPL

1 hour ago
Takumi Minamino
Match Coverage

Watch: Takumi Minamino Goal Gives Liverpool A 3-0 Lead Against Brentford

2 hours ago