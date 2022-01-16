Report: Liverpool Prepared To Sell Roberto Firmino - Brazilian 'Offered' To Barcelona

Liverpool are prepared to sell their Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino according to a report.

The 30 year old has been a key component in this fabulous Jurgen Klopp team that saw them win the Champions League and Premier League title.

His current contract at Liverpool expires in June 2023 and therefore has just 18 months to run.

This is the same expiry date as the contracts of teammates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane who made up the most feared front three in the game alongside the Brazilian.

The club are therefore at something of a crossroads with all three players and the emergence of Diogo Jota as a regular starter has led to speculation that Firmino could now be surplus to requirements.

Despite Klopp's admiration for his number nine, El Nacional report that Liverpool maybe willing to part with Firmino and the player has been offered to Barcelona.

With the flamboyant player's contract running down, the asking price according to the Catalan publication will be just €20million.

Big decisions need to be made as to how Klopp and Liverpool refresh their midfield and forward options.

It seems unlikely that Firmino, Mane and Salah will all extend their current deals, so that being the case, it may mean one or two sales in the summer to avoid a situation of losing any of the talented trio for free.

