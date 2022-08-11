Liverpool have been long linked with a move for Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes.

According to a report from Pedro Almeida, Liverpool are 'preparing' a €40 million bid for the Portuguese midfielder.

There have been plenty of outlets linking the Reds with a move for Nunes, who Pep Guardiola once called 'One of the best players in the world.'

The Reds have somewhat of an injury crisis in the centre of the park, with the likes of Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin, Naby Keita, and Curtis Jones all facing lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Because of this, fans are determined that Liverpool need a new midfielder, with Nunes on the wishlist of supporters, along with Borrusia Dortmund's England international Jude Bellingham.

Nunes was vital for Sporting last season, grabbing three goals and two assists from midfield.

The Brazilian-born, Portuguese international has seven caps for his country, alongside current Liverpool man Diogo Jota.

Author Verdict

Links between Liverpool and Nunes seem to be never-ending, with a move not looking too likely.

With the likes of Paul Joyce and James Pearce denying that Liverpool are in for the midfielder, it looks as if the links could be false.

Despite this, the Reds could do a lot worse than going for Nunes, who could be an excellent addition to the squad.

