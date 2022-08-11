Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool 'Preparing' €40 Million Bid For Sporting CP Star Matheus Nunes

Liverpool have been long linked with a move for Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes.

According to a report from Pedro Almeida, Liverpool are 'preparing' a €40 million bid for the Portuguese midfielder.

There have been plenty of outlets linking the Reds with a move for Nunes, who Pep Guardiola once called 'One of the best players in the world.'

The Reds have somewhat of an injury crisis in the centre of the park, with the likes of Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin, Naby Keita, and Curtis Jones all facing lengthy spells on the sidelines. 

Because of this, fans are determined that Liverpool need a new midfielder, with Nunes on the wishlist of supporters, along with Borrusia Dortmund's England international Jude Bellingham.

Nunes was vital for Sporting last season, grabbing three goals and two assists from midfield. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Brazilian-born, Portuguese international has seven caps for his country, alongside current Liverpool man Diogo Jota. 

Author Verdict

Links between Liverpool and Nunes seem to be never-ending, with a move not looking too likely.

With the likes of Paul Joyce and James Pearce denying that Liverpool are in for the midfielder, it looks as if the links could be false.

Despite this, the Reds could do a lot worse than going for Nunes, who could be an excellent addition to the squad. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Harvey Elliott
News

Breaking: Harvey Elliott Signs New Liverpool Contract

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Liverpool v Manchester City FA Community Shield Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp during the FA Community Shield match at Wembley Stadium.
Quotes

'I Think It Will Be City, Chelsea, Arsenal, And Tottenham' - Former Player Predicts Liverpool To Miss Out On Top Four

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Harvey Elliott Darwin Nunez
News

Report: Liverpool Midfielder Harvey Elliott To Be Rewarded With New Contract

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Not Pursuing Transfer Of Sporting CP Midfielder Matheus Nunes

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Old Trafford
News

Manchester United Fans Planning Walkout For Premier League Match Against Bitter Rivals Liverpool

By Damon Carr4 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

‘He’ll Be Annoyed With His Own Performance’ - Pundit on Virgil Van Dijk’s Opening Weekend Performance and Controversial Penalty Decision

By Matty Orme4 hours ago
Youri Tielemans
Quotes

‘I’m Sure Tielemans Would Be Interested in a Move to Liverpool’ - Pundit Tips Liverpool to Make a Move for Leicester’s Youri Tielemans

By Matty Orme5 hours ago
Anfield
Quotes

'That's Ultimately The Goal' - Liverpool Football Club CEO Billy Hogan On FSG £80m Revenue Plan

By Rowan Lee5 hours ago