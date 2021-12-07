Report: Liverpool Preparing Huge Bid For Real Madrid Midfielder Toni Kroos, Jurgen Klopp A Huge Fan

According to a report, Liverpool are preparing an offer for Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

The German international is out of contract in June 2023 and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of the player.

There is mutual admiration between the 31 year old and the German manager with both having spoken publicly about each other.

Klopp has also acknowledged the fact that he believes that Kroos is one of the best players he has ever seen.

Huge Bid Being Prepared By Liverpool

Catalan publication El Nacional reports that Klopp has spoken to Kroos on multiple occasions and goes as far as saying he has promised the player he will put in a bid for him.

It goes on to say that whilst the bid was expected last summer and didn't materialise that a €50million offer could be made next summer when Kroos will only have one year left on his deal.

The reason quoted for Liverpool's Kroos interest is that despite his improvement, Klopp is still not convinced by Thiago Alcantara whilst also retaining doubts about Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Real Madrid want to retain the services of their brilliant midfielder who is a key member of Carlo Ancelotti's teams just as he was under Zinedine Zidane.

Should they not agree terms on a new deal and Kroos moves on, Real will look to give more game time to the likes of Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga.

Author Verdict

This would seem an unlikely deal.

Whilst Kroos is a magnificent player, Liverpool need to refresh their midfield options with younger players with Thiago, Jordan Henderson and James Milner all the wrong side of 30.

