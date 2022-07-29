Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Preparing Offer For Brazilian Striker Compared To Romario

Liverpool will prepare an official offer to sign a highly rated Brazilian striker who has been compared to Romario 'very soon' according to a report.

The Reds have had a busy summer so far bringing in Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay.

Darwin Nunez

Julian Ward has also overseen a number of high-profile outgoings, including Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich, during his first transfer window since taking over the sporting director role from Michael Edwards.

A few weeks back Liverpool were linked with Brazilian sensation and Santos striker Marcos Leonardo.

The 19-year-old striker is considered to be one of the hottest prospects in South American football after scoring 28 goals in 102 appearances in his short career at the Brazilian club.

Marcos Leonardo
According to Bolavip (via Sport Witness), Liverpool are keen on Leonardo and say the 'tendency' is they will prepare an offer for the player 'very soon'.

The publication also claims that the Anfield hierarchy are now focused on the chase for Leonardo rather than Endrick of Palmeiras who is wanted by a whole host of top European clubs.

LFCTR Verdict

Liverpool normally prefer to see their potential signings perform in one of the big European leagues before making their move.

It would therefore be a surprise to see them make a move for the young Brazilian despite his obvious talent.

