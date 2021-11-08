Report: Liverpool Preparing Offer For Real Sociedad Striker Alexander Isak

A report has emerged regarding potential transfer interest from Liverpool and Barcelona in Real Sociedad and Swedish international striker Alexander Isak.

The 22 year old has been in fine form since signing for the Spanish club netting 17 times in La Liga last season.

IMAGO / Bildbyran

The report from El Nacional claims that Liverpool are in the process of preparing a €40million offer for the player.

It is also reported that Barcelona were interested in bringing the striker to the Camp Nou but chose Argentine Sergio Aguero instead as Lionel Messi intervened.

Isak started his career with AIK in Sweden before he was sold to Borussia Dortmund in 2017 despite interest at the time from Real Madrid.

A lack of game time in the Bundesliga saw Isak loaned out for six months to Dutch club Willem II in 2019.

He was then sold to Real Sociedad in the summer of 2019 for a reported fee of around €15million.

According to transfermarkt.co.uk the Swedish striker has netted 38 goals and assisted 6 times for Sociedad in 102 matches.

The player has also been capped 29 times by the national team scoring 8 goals.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

LFCTR Verdict

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona will reignite their interest in the player but he has plenty of the attributes that Liverpool may look for as they look to bolster there strikeforce.

Liverpool will lose both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane during January 2022 as a result of the AFCON so it will be interesting to see if they do any business early in the window.

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook