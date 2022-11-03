Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool 'Pushing Hard To Sign Declan Rice This Summer'

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool are reportedly 'Pushing hard to sign Declan Rice this Summer', following the side's underwhelming start to the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Liverpool's midfield issues are no secret at this point, it's been a common theme of criticism and concern when discussing the reasoning for the side's underwhelming start to the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Jude Bellingham is the name on most people's lips right now, with a switch to Liverpool being rumoured and touted for some time now, and this summer window looks like it will be decision time for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder. 

Jude Bellingham

However, the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid are also said to be interested in the starlet, giving the reds some serious, money-backed, competition for his signature.

Time will tell if 'LFC' will pursue a deal for Bellingham, regardless, recent reports suggest that the club are looking at an alternative (or in addition to) in West Ham United's Declan Rice.

Jude Bellingham Declan Rice

As per Simon Phillips: "Liverpool are going to be pushing hard to sign Declan Rice this summer and have already started the groundwork."

The Hammers captain has already made 18 appearances for the East London side and looks dead-set to be named in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the fast approaching 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Previous reports claim that Liverpool are 'Planning significant investment' this summer, Declan Rice is increasingly looking like a player Jurgen Klopp and his team may be keeping tabs on.

