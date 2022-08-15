Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool Quit Matheus Nunes Transfer Talks - Fee Wanted Revealed

Liverpool have walked away from talks regarding the transfer of Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes according to a report.

The Reds have been linked with a move for the player alongside the likes of Manchester City, Wolves, and West Ham United over recent weeks as the summer transfer window ticks towards its conclusion.

Matheus Nunes

Jurgen Klopp is currently experiencing an injury crisis at Anfield with the midfield the worst hit area with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Curtis Jones (calf), and Thiago Alcantara (hamstring) all missing.

According to A BOLA (via Sport Witness), Liverpool had made an approach to understand what it would take to sign 23-year-old Nunes from the Primeira Liga club prior to Spanish international Thiago's injury, picked up in the 2-2 draw against Fulham.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Portuguese outlet claims that despite the interest, Liverpool walked away from talks without submitting an offer. They also state that Sporting are wanting €50million to part with the talented midfielder.

Reports have suggested that Portugal international Nunes only wants a team that will be playing UEFA Champions League football this season, but whilst that list of teams includes Liverpool, it appears he will not be plying his trade at Anfield any time in the near future.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolWest Ham UnitedManchester CityWolverhampton

Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Crystal Palace | Premier League | Where To Watch / Live Stream - UK, US, India, Canada & Australia

By Neil Andrew19 minutes ago
Luis Diaz Fulham
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Crystal Palace | Key Battles

By Damon Carr59 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

'This Is A Massive Game For Liverpool' - Pundit On Importance Of Beating Crystal Palace

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
FSG Klopp
News

Report: Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards Rejects Chelsea

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Thiago
Quotes

‘Can He Bring Somebody in Who’s Better Than What He’s Already Got?’ - Pundit on Liverpool Midfield

By Matty Orme6 hours ago
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

‘Jurgen Klopp Is Underestimated’ - Finance Guru Believes Klopp Key to Us Success

By Matty Orme7 hours ago
Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson Looks Forward To Crystal Palace Clash

By Neil Andrew16 hours ago
Liverpool Luis Diaz
Quotes

‘It’s Not Even a Problem’ - Jurgen Klopp on Luis Diaz End Product

By Matty Orme17 hours ago