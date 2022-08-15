Report: Liverpool Quit Matheus Nunes Transfer Talks - Fee Wanted Revealed
Liverpool have walked away from talks regarding the transfer of Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes according to a report.
The Reds have been linked with a move for the player alongside the likes of Manchester City, Wolves, and West Ham United over recent weeks as the summer transfer window ticks towards its conclusion.
Jurgen Klopp is currently experiencing an injury crisis at Anfield with the midfield the worst hit area with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Curtis Jones (calf), and Thiago Alcantara (hamstring) all missing.
According to A BOLA (via Sport Witness), Liverpool had made an approach to understand what it would take to sign 23-year-old Nunes from the Primeira Liga club prior to Spanish international Thiago's injury, picked up in the 2-2 draw against Fulham.
The Portuguese outlet claims that despite the interest, Liverpool walked away from talks without submitting an offer. They also state that Sporting are wanting €50million to part with the talented midfielder.
Reports have suggested that Portugal international Nunes only wants a team that will be playing UEFA Champions League football this season, but whilst that list of teams includes Liverpool, it appears he will not be plying his trade at Anfield any time in the near future.
