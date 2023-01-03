Report: Liverpool Re-Visiting Move For Wolves Midfielder Matheus Nunes

Liverpool are once again being linked with a move for Portuguese midfielder Matheus Nunes.

The 24-year-old was rumoured to be of interest to the Reds and Manchester City in the summer when he was a Sporting Lisbon player but the move never materialised and he eventually signed for Wolves.

IMAGO / Colorsport

According to the reliable John Percy and Sam Wallace of the Telegraph however, Liverpool are set to return for Nunes in a £44million deal.

Jurgen Klopp’s midfield has come under fire this season with Liverpool no longer overpowering opponents from the middle of the park.

The need for midfield reinforcements was further evident on Monday as Thomas Frank’s Brentford physically dominated the Reds on their way to a 3-1 victory at the Gtech Community Stadium.

James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita are all out of contract at the end of the season and will need to be replaced and it looks like Nunes could be the start of the required rebuild.

Despite only signing for Wolves in the summer for £38million, it appears that Liverpool had committed to bidding for him and are now looking to seal a deal for the Portuguese international next summer.

LFCTR Verdict

This would be a strange deal for everyone involved as it seems some sort of agreement was made in the summer with Wolves purely a transitional move.

Whilst it looks like Liverpool are forward planning with the potential acquisition of a young, dynamic midfielder, there is also an immediate need for reinforcements in January. Without that, the season could end in huge disappointment.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTo