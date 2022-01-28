Reports: Liverpool Reach Transfer Agreement To Sign FC Porto Star Luis Diaz

Skip to main content
Liverpool Reach Transfer Agreement To Sign FC Porto Star Luis Diaz

According to reports out of Portugal, Liverpool have agreed to the transfer of FC Porto star Luis Diaz for €45M + €15M in add-ons.

Liverpool have long been linked with a move for FC Porto winger Luis Diaz.

Throughout the January transfer window, it seemed as if Tottenham Hotspur managed to leap ahead of Liverpool in the pursuit of the Colombian, but the player made it clear he wanted Jurgen Klopp's Reds.

Now, Liverpool have made it clear that they wanted Luis Diaz just as badly.

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz

Age: 25

Club: FC Porto

Position: Left Midfield/Winger

Appearances this season: 28

Goals this season: 16

Assists this season: 6

Contract expiration: June 30th, 2024

Market value: £36.00million

Previous reports have claimed that Diaz rejected Tottenham's offer because he thought he was 'on another level' and wanted to wait for a club that could match his talent.

That club is no other than Liverpool Football Club.

According to new reports out of Portugal, Luis Diaz will soon be a Liverpool player after the two clubs agreed to a transfer fee.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo reported that Liverpool have reached a transfer agreement to sign the Colombian winger for €45M + €15M in add-ons.

On top of that, another journalist has claimed that Liverpool have reached a contract that would see Diaz playing for the Merseyside club until 2026.

Nicolo Schira has reported that Liverpool have a contract with Luis Diaz and that the Reds have overtaken Tottenham in the race for his signature.

Stay tuned to LFC Transfer Room for updates on Liverpool's chase for Luis Diaz.

