Report: Liverpool Reach Verbal Agreement With Inter Milan Midfielder Nicolo Barella

Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement with Inter Milan and Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella according to a report.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Despite noises coming out of Anfield that transfer business in terms of incomings is complete, the Reds continue to be linked with a number of players.

The hierarchy at Liverpool have had a busy start to the transfer window bringing in Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez, and Calvin Ramsay.

They have also seen Sadio Mane move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich after six years at Liverpool and Takumi Minamino appears to be on the brink of a move to Ligue One club Monaco.

The LFC Rumour site has now claimed that an insider 'has disclosed that a contract term has been agreed between the parties' (Liverpool and Barella).

They also suggest that negotiations are ongoing between the two clubs and Liverpool could offer skipper Jordan Henderson or Naby Keita in exchange for the 25-year-old.

Author Verdict

Liverpool supporters are desperate to see a midfielder brought to the club but it seems unlikely unless someone leaves to free up space in the squad.

To suggest that the Reds would part with their skipper also seems a bit of a long shot and whilst Guinea international Keita has just 12 months left on his deal, he has been tipped to start talks about extending his contract shortly.

Barella would be an excellent signing for Liverpool but unless a midfielder is moved on, he will remain a hope for fans rather than a reality.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |