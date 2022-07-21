Report: Liverpool Ready To Start Negotiations With Sporting CP For Midfielder Matheus Nunes

Liverpool are ready to start negotiations for Sporting CP midfielder Matheus Nunes and see bringing him in this summer as a "priority", according to reports in Portugal.

The 23-year-old has attracted attention from some of the biggest clubs in Europe this summer and looks like a promising talent.

Nunes joined the club in 2019 from Estoril. He has made 99 appearances and has scored 7 goals.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Sporting are after €45m + €5m in add-ons, which does not seem too steep for a player of Nunes's quality. They are not prepared to negotiate this price tag.

The source claiming this is Correio da Manhã (cmjornal), who are based in Lisbon, Portugal. Their Twitter account has 467.3k followers.

It is interesting to see that The Reds want the deal done this summer, with possibly one eye on next year.

Liverpool are expected to go all out to secure the services of England international Jude Bellingham. The promising teen has been outstanding for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

The priority for Jurgen Klopp going forward on the transfer front will be a midfielder, with the German manager already addressing the issue in pre-season.

However, he did praise his current options, who consist of Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

