Report: Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City & Bayern Munich All Possible Destinations For Serie A Sensation

A number of clubs including Liverpool are possible destinations for Inter Milan and Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez according to a report.

The 24 year old has enjoyed another excellent season for the Nerazzurri scoring 19 goals so far in all competitions including a world class strike against the Reds in the Champions League at Anfield.

Lautaro Martinez

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com report that whilst there is no guarantee that Martinez will move on at the end of the season, he may do if Inter receive a bid of around €75-80million.

This would provide them with sufficient budget to look at their own targets which according to the Italian publication could include Paulo Dybala of Juventus and Romelu Lukaku who appears unhappy at Chelsea.

The report claims that whilst Arsenal and Atletico Madrid have previously shown an interest in the player, he would only move to a club with 'many titles' like Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

As to whether Liverpool make a move for Martinez or indeed any other forward players will depend on outgoings.

Divock Origi looks likely to be on the move to AC Milan but it may take one of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino or Sadio Mane, who all have just over a year left of their contracts to depart, before they are willing to spend such big money on a player.

