Report: Liverpool, Real Madrid & Bayern Munich Interested In Southampton Defender

Southampton's new central defender Armel Bella-Kotchap is attracting the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs according to a report.

The 20-year-old has been hugely impressive since joining Ralph Hasenhüttl's team during the summer for £9million from Bundesliga club vFL Bochum.

Despite only playing five times for Southampton, Bella-Kotchap has impressed sufficiently to be called up for Hansi Flick's Germany squad for their UEFA Nations League matches against Hungary and England.

It seems it is not only the German manager who Bella-Kotchap has caught the eye of with Fichajes reporting that Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich are closely following his progress.

From a Liverpool perspective, the Spanish publication claims that manager Jurgen Klopp could see Bella-Kotchap as part of a defensive rebuild that looks beyond Virgil van Dijk's time at Anfield.

LFCTR Verdict

Liverpool are well set with central defenders at the moment with van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, and Nathaniel Phillips.

That is not to say they should not have their eye elsewhere however in case the likes of Gomez and Phillips decide to move on.

The danger with players that excel quickly in the Premier League is that their price can spiral very quickly like in the case of Wesley Fofana so moves sooner rather than later can save millions.

