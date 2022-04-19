Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool & Real Madrid Monitoring The Bundesliga's 'Next' €100million Player

Liverpool are said to be 'watching closely' Borussia Dortmund and England international midfielder Jude Bellingham according to a report.

The 18 year old has set the Bundesliga alight since he moved to Dortmund in the summer of 2020 from Birmingham City scoring ten goals and assisting 17 times in just 86 matches.

Jude Bellingham

According to SportBild (via Sport Witness), Liverpool to continue to monitor Bellingham's progress along with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The German club however are keen to hang on to their young superstar and are reported to have been in discussions with Bellingham's parents about plans for a summer rebuild.

Dortmund will be desperate not to lose both Bellingham and Erling Haaland in the same transfer window, with recent reports suggesting the Norwegian is looking likely to make the switch to Liverpool's rivals Manchester City.

The German publication believe that Bellingham will be Dortmund's next €100million player but are not sure that either Liverpool or Real Madrid will be prepared to pay such a fee.

One thing that is clear however is that Bellingham would be a perfect fit at Liverpool in a squad that is in need of a midfield refresh and they have shown in the past they are prepared to pay big money for the right players.

