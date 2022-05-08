Skip to main content

Report: Liverpool & Real Madrid Pursuing Monaco Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni But One Making More Headway

Liverpool and Real Madrid are the two teams reported to be chasing Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni according to a report.

Aurelien Tchouameni

The 22-year-old has been in sparkling form for the Ligue 1 club this season and it is believed he will move on in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp's team have been linked with the France international over recent weeks as he looks to start re-building his midfield options.

The futures of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita are all uncertain with Milner's contract up at the end of the season and the other two with just over 12 months left on their current deals.

Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are both 31 so it is widely expected that Liverpool will be looking at the likes of Tchouameni to bring down the average age of their midfield engine room.

According to @TF1 via @GFFN, it is the Merseyside club that are reported to have made more headway in terms of a transfer for the talented youngster.

Speculation about Tchouameni and Liverpool is growing by the week and this is certainly one to watch as the transfer window approaches.

