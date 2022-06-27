Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool & Real Madrid Transfer Battle For Bayern Munich Forward Serge Gnabry - Talks Already Held With Player's Representatives

Liverpool and Real Madrid are battling it out for the signature of Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry according to a report.

Serge Gnabry

The German international has one year left of his contract and has so far turned down the Bundesliga giant's offers to extend his stay.

Bayern have already started their summer re-build after recently agreeing to a deal with Liverpool for the transfer of Sadio Mane for a fee that could rise to £35million including add-ons.

That leaves the Merseyside club looking to fill the void left by the Senegalese as well as AC Milan bound Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino who seems destined for Monaco.

According to SPORT, Liverpool have already held discussions with Gnabry's representatives about a potential transfer as they look to add to the attacking signings of Darwin Nunez from Benfica and Fabio Carvalho from Fulham.

The Spanish publication also claims however that Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the 26-year-old who they see as the replacement for Marco Asensio who is tipped to leave the club.

Liverpool's good relationship with Bayern over the transfer of Mane may help any negotiations in respect of Gnabry but there are reported to be many interested clubs so getting a deal over the line will not be easy.

