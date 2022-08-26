Report: Liverpool Reject Offer From Real Madrid For Out Of Favour Attacking Midfielder

According to reports in Spain Liverpool have rejected the chance to sign Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio after the Spanish international was reportedly offered to the Reds this week.

Asensio who has surprisingly been out of favour for Los Blancos was told earlier this year by manager Carlo Ancelotti that he his not in the Italian's future plans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

As reported by @don_Diario this week current president of the La Liga giants Florentino Pérez apparently called Liverpool to ask them if they would be interested in signing Asensio, however the Reds replied almost instantly with a firm "no".

The 26-year-old's current contract expires next year, with the Spanish side happy to let him leave for the right price now rather than allow him to depart the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Asensio has made 235 appearances scoring 49 goals and assisting 24 since joining Madrid in 2014. Earlier in the summer Liverpool were rumoured to be interested in the player, however this is no longer the case.

It's no surprise the Reds are being linked with many fantastic players, after you could literally create a starting eleven with the amount of players currently on the Anfield injury list.

Nevertheless, despite rejecting Madrid's offer, the Reds haven't officially ruled out bringing anyone else in during this summer transfer window, meaning we could still see a new face join the Anfield family.

