Report: Liverpool Reject Opening Nottingham Forest Bid For Neco Williams

Liverpool have rejected an offer for defender Neco Williams from Nottingham Forest according to a report.

There has been much speculation over recent weeks regarding the future of the Welsh international and that has ramped up further after Liverpool signed Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen.

Despite the 21-year-old's obvious talent, Williams' desire to play regular first-team football to secure his place in the Wales team for the 2022 World Cup may mean he is forced to look for a move.

Trent Alexander-Arnold appears untouchable for years to come in the right-back position at Liverpool and with Ramsay being brought in as cover, it would appear that Williams is free to leave.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham with the West London club and Southampton both credited with an interest in taking him on a permanent deal.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The suggestion is that Liverpool are looking for a fee of around £15million to be persuaded to sell Williams.

There are no details however in the report by Ryan Taylor in the Express as to how close Forest were to that number and if they will return with an improved offer.

It does seem inevitable that the talented Welshman will move on from Anfield providing the valuation of the club is met.

